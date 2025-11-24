Ather Launches Rizta in Sri Lanka, Expands Global Footprint

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has launched the Ather Rizta in Sri Lanka at the Colombo Motor Show 2025. The introduction comes in partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, Ather’s authorised distributor in the country, and marks another significant step in the brand’s international expansion strategy.

Ather entered the Sri Lankan market in December 2024 with the 450X and has since built a strong presence with 40 Experience Centres operated by Evolution Auto. To support the growing EV ecosystem, the company has also installed Ather Grid fast chargers across key locations, helping ensure convenient and reliable charging access for customers.

Following the encouraging response to the 450 lineup, Ather has now brought the Rizta to Sri Lanka. Designed with practicality and comfort in mind, the Rizta offers a spacious layout featuring a large and comfortable seat, 34 litres of under-seat storage, and a generous floorboard for ample legroom. Safety is supported by Ather’s SkidControl technology, while a 7-inch TFT dashboard delivers a modern connected experience. Features like Google Maps navigation, music control, and call management are available on the top-spec Rizta Z variant.

Ather’s global journey began in November 2023 with its first overseas market in Nepal, where it now operates nine Experience Centres and seven Service Centres. Sri Lanka became the brand’s second international market a year later, and expansion has continued steadily. Back home in India, Ather had a growing network of 524 Experience Centres and 3,643 Ather Grid fast-charging stations as of 30 September 2025.

With the Rizta now on sale, Ather strengthens its presence in Sri Lanka and continues its push to grow in key international EV markets.