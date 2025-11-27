Ducati Streetfighter V2 Debuts in India with Aggressive Design & Accessible Performance

Ducati has officially launched the much-awaited Streetfighter V2 in India, bringing its celebrated “Fight Formula” to the Panigale V2 platform. The result is a sharp, high-performance naked motorcycle tailored for riders who want Ducati’s racing DNA in a more accessible, road-friendly package.

Stripped of its fairing and sculpted with a raw, mechanical aesthetic, the Streetfighter V2 stays true to the rebellious spirit of the original. It focuses on lightness, intuitive handling, and everyday usability while still delivering the thrill that Ducati fans expect. Its concentrated front mass, Full-LED headlamps with DRL, and aggressive stance give it unmistakable Streetfighter family styling. The sleek, fully faired rear section draws inspiration from the Desmosedici MotoGP bike, reinforcing its sporty character, while new six-spoke “Y-profile” alloy wheels in black complete its bold look.

Powering the Streetfighter V2 is Ducati’s new 890cc 90° V2 engine – the lightest twin-cylinder the brand has ever built. Euro5+ compliant and weighing just 54.4 kg, it produces 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm. With over 70% torque available from as low as 3,000 rpm, the bike promises explosive throttle response across the rev range. A racing exhaust is available for track-focused riders, boosting output to 126 hp while shedding 4.5 kg.

The Streetfighter V2 and the higher-spec Streetfighter V2 S arrive in India in Ducati Red, with prices starting at: