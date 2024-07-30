Illuminated Crosswalks Boost Pedestrian Safety: Study

A recent study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reveals that illuminated crosswalks significantly boost driver compliance in yielding to pedestrians. The findings highlight that in areas with minimal street lighting, drivers are over three times more likely to yield at illuminated crosswalks. When these crosswalks feature flashing yellow warning beacons, the likelihood skyrockets to over thirteen times.

In 2022, about 75% of the 7,522 pedestrian fatalities in vehicle crashes occurred in the dark, underscoring the potential life-saving benefits of better crosswalk lighting.

Researchers from IIHS and Western Michigan University assessed various crosswalk lighting systems at four locations in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The study compared constant illumination, pedestrian-triggered lighting, and flashing beacons. Results showed that any additional lighting improved driver yielding in poorly lit areas. However, the combination of flashing beacons and triggered lighting was most effective.

For instance, at a dimly lit T intersection with a 30 mph speed limit, the presence of continuous or triggered lighting tripled the likelihood of drivers yielding. At another site with a similar setup and added flashing beacons, drivers were thirteen times more likely to yield compared to no added lighting.

These findings suggest that implementing illuminated crosswalks, especially those with flashing beacons, could be a vital step in reducing pedestrian fatalities and enhancing road safety.