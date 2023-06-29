Iconic Mahindra Scorpio SUV Production Hits Massive 9 Lakh Mark

Mahindra has announced that it has achieved a production milestone of 900,000 units for its iconic SUV, the Mahindra Scorpio, marking a significant achievement for the brand that created the SUV category in India. For over two decades, the authentic SUV, Scorpio, has stood as a true champion, consistently evolving and reshaping the SUV landscape in the country.

The Mahindra Scorpio has established itself as a favourite among SUV enthusiasts across the nation. Its class-leading attributes, features and capabilities have remained unwavering across generations, from the original Scorpio to the all-new Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic.

Designed, engineered and built to be a game-changer, the Mahindra Scorpio's iconic status has also gained significant share of voice on Digital landscape. In FY23, it proudly claimed the title of being the most-searched SUV on Google, a testament of its popularity and customer interest.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N, introduced in June 2022, has further cemented the brand's legacy by achieving an extraordinary feat. It became the first vehicle in the country to secure an unprecedented 1 lakh bookings in less than 30 minutes. Additionally, with an impressive collection of 24 awards, including numerous viewers' choice accolades, the Scorpio-N continues to uphold the Scorpio brand's reputation as a true game-changer in the automotive landscape.