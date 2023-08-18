Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched With 23 Unique Features

Hyundai has announced the launch of the Venue Knight Edition which has been developed to pivot the aspirations of customers and captivate their interest with its bold design.

Encapsulating the enigmatic allure of the color ‘Black’ – the Hyunda Venue Knight Edition evokes an exclusive charm that sets it apart from other SUVs. With its butch proportions, bold front grille and contemporary road presence, it is here to deliver an experience like never before.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition offers 23 unique features that make it stand out. These include Black painted front Grille and Hyundai Logo, Brass Colored Front & Rear Bumper Inserts, Red Front Brake Calipers, All Black Interior with Brass Colored inserts, Exclusive Black Seat Upholstery with Brass Colored highlights, Sporty Metal Pedals, 3D Designer Mats and more.

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is available with 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine with Manual Transmission for the S(O) and SX variants and 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol engine with 6MT and 7DCT for the SX(O) variant. There are 4 Monotone and 1 dual tone color options including – Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.