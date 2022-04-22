Hyundai Tucson Named 2022 Best Compact SUV for Families

Hyundai Tucson has been named the 2022 Best Compact SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Cars for Families awards highlight the cars, SUVs and minivans that offer the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity.

“The Tucson has been designed and built with families in mind,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “With its eco-focused powertrain options, spacious interior and cargo volume, infotainment and driver assistance features, and advanced safety technology, receiving the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Compact SUV for Families award confirms that we deliver on attributes that are important for today’s drivers and their families.”

U.S. News & World Report’s editorial staff reviewed 96 cars, SUVs, and minivans from the 2022 model year to choose the award winners. The Best Cars for Families award methodology combines the highest composite score based on professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features.