Hyundai to Launch Ioniq 5 in India at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai has announced that it will launch the much anticipated Ioniq 5 in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
The all-electric SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, will be launched in India on Jan 11. The EV uses an array of eco-friendly materials in the cabin showcasing Hyundai’s focus on building a sustainable future with the use of Bio Paint, Eco-Processed Leather, Eco-Friendly fabric and more. The EV will feature a unique Vision Roof that comes with full glass panel without any centre partition thereby providing a greater sense of openness.
Apart from launching the Ioniq 5, Hyundai India will also showcase multiple new products at the Auto Expo 2023 - IONIQ 6, NEXO, Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS Zone), SPOT (Dynamic Display), ATLAS, H-MEX, MobED, Hyundai Mobility Adventure (Roblox Metaverse), Future Mobility Scale Model and Digital Car Life at Hyundai.
Commenting on the line-up of products and technologies slated for Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said:
At Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023, we have adopted a central theme of ‘Beyond Mobility World’ that encompasses our vision of Future Mobility Transformation. Hyundai has been driving the revolution of India’s automotive landscape with path defining technologies and Smart Mobility Solutions that will usher in ‘Progress for Humanity’. We are proud to be exhibiting advanced robotics solutions alongside revolutionary new technologies and products such as Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and NEXO. Hyundai India is poised to steer a new era for the automotive industry, by unlocking futuristic solutions that will truly take customer experiences Beyond Mobility. Customers can experience these transformative solutions at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023.