Hyundai to Launch Ioniq 5 in India at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai has announced that it will launch the much anticipated Ioniq 5 in India at the Auto Expo 2023.

The all-electric SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, will be launched in India on Jan 11. The EV uses an array of eco-friendly materials in the cabin showcasing Hyundai’s focus on building a sustainable future with the use of Bio Paint, Eco-Processed Leather, Eco-Friendly fabric and more. The EV will feature a unique Vision Roof that comes with full glass panel without any centre partition thereby providing a greater sense of openness.

Apart from launching the Ioniq 5, Hyundai India will also showcase multiple new products at the Auto Expo 2023 - IONIQ 6, NEXO, Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS Zone), SPOT (Dynamic Display), ATLAS, H-MEX, MobED, Hyundai Mobility Adventure (Roblox Metaverse), Future Mobility Scale Model and Digital Car Life at Hyundai.

Commenting on the line-up of products and technologies slated for Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said: