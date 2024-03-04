Hyundai Returns to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Hyundai announces its return to the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), also known as “The Race to the Clouds,” on June 23, 2024. This year’s race to the summit on America’s Mountain will mark another milestone in Hyundai’s long history with the Colorado event, an effort that began in 1992.

Hyundai will enter the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with a four-car effort and this stellar driver lineup:

Paul Dallenbach – Eleven-time Pikes Peak International Hill Climb winner; set the overall record in 1993

Robin Shute – Four-time overall winner and King of the Mountain title holder at Pikes Peak

Daniel "Dani" Sordo Castillo – Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport

The fourth driver will be announced at a later date.

Hyundai will announce what racecars the drivers will be piloting and the records they intend to chase at a future event. Click here to view images and here to view videos from Hyundai’s history at Pikes Peak.

Hyundai also is bringing in technicians and crew members that have a great deal of experience working at Pikes Peak. These experts understand the track, the weather, and the need to be mobile when moving up and down the mountain during practice.