Hyundai Plans 36 New Models for North America by 2030

Hyundai Motor Company has announced an aggressive product expansion strategy for North America, confirming plans to launch 36 new or significantly updated models between 2026 and 2030.

Revealed by CEO José Muñoz at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, the lineup will span passenger cars, SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles. Hyundai is taking a broad approach to powertrains as well, covering ICE, hybrid, battery electric, and extended-range electric (EREV) options.

The upcoming range will include core models along with performance-focused N variants and rugged XRT trims, catering to diverse customer preferences across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Hyundai’s strong market presence in the region—over 1.19 million vehicles sold in 2025—has clearly set the stage for this expansion.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Launches HTWO Hydrogen Brand, Showcases New Nexo in Japan

This product offensive is backed by Hyundai Motor Group’s massive $26 billion investment in the US. The plan includes new infrastructure like a steel plant in Louisiana and a robotics innovation hub, signalling a long-term commitment to local manufacturing.

By 2030, Hyundai aims to have more than 80% of its US-bound vehicles assembled locally, up from around 60% today. Facilities like the Metaplant America and the Alabama manufacturing plant will play a key role in achieving this goal.