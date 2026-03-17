Hyundai Launches HTWO Hydrogen Brand, Showcases New Nexo in Japan

Hyundai Motor Group has officially launched its dedicated hydrogen brand HTWO in Japan at the H2&FC EXPO, highlighting its push toward a full-scale hydrogen ecosystem—from production to real-world mobility.

At the event, the automaker also unveiled the Japan-spec version of the all-new Hyundai Nexo, its flagship fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), now updated for the first time since its 2018 debut.

A key highlight of the new Nexo is the addition of vehicle-to-home (V2H) capability, tailored specifically for Japan. This allows the SUV to supply power to homes during emergencies such as earthquakes or outages—an important feature in disaster-prone regions. It complements the existing vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. Pricing and detailed specifications are expected in the first half of 2026.

The newly introduced HTWO platform will act as an open collaboration hub, bringing together Hyundai’s expertise in fuel cells, hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and commercial mobility solutions. The showcase at Tokyo Big Sight includes concepts like a packaged hydrogen refuelling station, along with fuel cell buses, trucks, a hydrogen tram and even an automatic charging robot.

Hyundai’s hydrogen push isn’t just about tech—it’s also about partnerships. The company will engage with members of the Hydrogen Council in Japan to accelerate adoption and scale the hydrogen economy globally.

With HTWO and the updated Nexo, Hyundai is doubling down on hydrogen as a serious alternative to battery EVs, especially for long-range and heavy-duty mobility.