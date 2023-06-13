Hyundai Leads Industry as Best SUV Brand in 2023

Hyundai’s 2023 SUV line-up leads the industry according to U.S. News and World Report’s Best SUV Brands list for 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year Hyundai has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as Best SUV Brand.

Hyundai’s overall SUV average score (8.7/10) landed the company in first place and included nine SUV vehicles in the evaluation. The Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Kona, Kona EV, Venue and IONIQ 5 each were reviewed and compared to a number of new SUVs.

These awards highlight vehicles that perform well in multiple factors including dependability, reliability, crash prevention, and available features. The Best SUV Brand list features thirteen SUV brands in total.

“Hyundai has methodically ascended to top-tier status in no small part because of its stylish and capable SUVs,” said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. “SUVs win U.S. motorists' minds and hearts with their inherent practicality and adventurous spirit.”

“Hyundai recognized the changing shift in the attraction of SUVs, for their practicality, performance and adventurous offerings,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “Our ability to be nimble, design focused, and offer multiple powertrain alternatives while also listening to our customers, has placed Hyundai at the top of the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Best of SUVs list for 2023.”`