Hyundai Launches Vibrant Marketing Campaign for EV Lineup

Hyundai has kicked off a dynamic new marketing campaign to promote its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, aiming to entice EV-curious consumers to make the switch. The campaign showcases the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6, and Kona Electric with eye-catching visuals that set it apart from previous Hyundai ads. The campaign features a wide array of ad placements, including broadcast and social media.

Engaging Broadcast Spots

Central to the campaign are a 60-second and two 30-second broadcast spots that debuted in mid-May. These will run throughout the summer during major events like the Olympics, MLB games, and NBA playoffs. Additionally, shorter 15- and 30-second spots will address common EV concerns, focusing on charging capabilities and driving range.

Creative Collaborations and Social Media Presence

Hyundai’s campaign also includes collaborations with content creators, featuring a “besties”-themed series with multiple Hyundai EVs and a music video partnership with artist Leroy Sanchez, a long-time Hyundai ambassador. Expanding its social media reach, Hyundai is launching a presence on Reddit with an official AMA (Ask Me Anything) hosted by a company representative and a new HyundaiUSA Reddit Pro account.

Diverse Ad Placements

The integrated campaign spans various platforms with paid social media ads, radio ads, point-of-sale displays, and content highlighting Hyundai’s participation in the Pikes Peak race with the IONIQ 5 N. There will also be head-to-head competitor comparison content and extensive HyundaiUSA.com updates. The campaign will leverage Hyundai's social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, to ensure broad visibility.

This ambitious marketing effort underscores Hyundai’s commitment to showcasing the benefits of its EV lineup and encouraging more consumers to embrace electric driving.