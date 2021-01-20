Hyundai Donates Kona Electric to IIT Delhi & Signs MoU for Research

Recently, India's second-largest carmaker Hyundai has donated a Kona Electric to FIIT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer) of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. This donation has been made by the carmaker to facilitate research of NVH levels and battery technology of alternate-energy-powered cars and emerging technologies to innovate new-age mobility solutions by the students of IIT Delhi. Also, both the organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MoU was exchanged between Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, Dr Anil Wali MD, FITT - IIT Delhi and Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at IIT Campus, New Delhi.

Commenting on the collaboration with FITT - IIT Delhi, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are glad to collaborate with FITT- IIT Delhi to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). As a caring and socially responsible brand, Hyundai strongly focuses on the development of new-age mobility solutions and future technologies that encompass the rapid shift towards alternate sources of clean energy. Our collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of KONA Electric will provide an opportunity for students to study & develop insights towards a brighter & greener future for the generations to come.”

Talking about the Hyundai Kona, it gets propelled by an electric motor which is capable of shredding out 134 Bhp of peak power and 395 Nm of twisting force. The motor sources power from a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The electric SUV offers a range of 452 km in one full charge. It gets retailed at a price tag of INR 27.42 lakh for the moto-tone paint scheme, while the dual-tone variant is priced at INR 27.63 lakh.

Dimensionally, Hyundai Kona is 4180 mm long, 1800 mm wide, 1570 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2600 mm. It comes loaded with all the bells and whistles, like a touchscreen infotainment unit with latest connectivity features, steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad and much more.

Words by - Jatin Chibber