Hyundai IONIQ 6 Sweeps World Electric Vehicle And 2 Other Awards

Hyundai IONIQ 6 has won the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year for 2022, lauded by an international jury for its unique aerodynamic design and outstanding all-electric range. World Car Awards revealed the results at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

A jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries chose IONIQ 6 from the top three finalists, all launched in 2022. This is Hyundai’s second straight triple honors at the World Car of the Year awards. Last year, the jury named IONIQ 5 the winner in the same categories.

IONIQ 6 is the second model in Hyundai’s dedicated all-electric lineup brand, IONIQ. It takes full advantage of a bespoke Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture to offer 800-V, ultra-fast charging capabilities for a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes and a spacious interior.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 has won prestigious awards during the past few months as it’s been named ‘Saloon of the Year’ at the 2023 GQ Car Awards and ‘New Car of the Year’ hosted by Le Guide de l’auto. Plus, it achieved a five-star safety rating and ‘Best in Class’ selection in the ‘Large Family Car’ category from Euro NCAP.