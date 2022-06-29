Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV - Exterior & Interior Design Officially Revealed

Hyundai has officially released the images of its fully electric Hyundai IONIQ 6. The pictures give us a glimpse of what the interior and exterior of the EV will look like.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Exterior

Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV Concept, IONIQ 6 is characterized by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency. IONIQ 6’s electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility, while the overall design theme of Ethical Uniqueness reflects Hyundai’s customer-centric commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

IONIQ 6 has an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, assisted by its low nose, active air flaps at the front, wheel gap reducers, and optional slim digital side mirrors[2]. Further aiding IONIQ 6’s enviable aerodynamic aptitude is its elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boat-tail structure, and separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper. Even underneath the car, the endeavor to achieve better aerodynamics is evident in the full cover of the undercarriage, optimized deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gap.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Interior

IONIQ 6’s cocoon-shaped interior serves as both a comfortable hideaway and personal space, replete with practical features and sustainable materials to facilitate a mindful, eco-friendly mobility experience and lifestyle.

The modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster. A bridge-type center console provides convenient and generous in-car storage. Dual Color Ambient Lighting provides overall illumination for IONIQ 6 interior. Users can choose from a spectrum of 64 colors and six dual color themes developed by color experts to help drivers and passengers feel relaxed and comfortable. The 4-dot Interactive Pixel Lights on the steering wheel enable easy communication between the driver and vehicle.

The IONIQ 6 world premiere will take place in July, when Hyundai will reveal the full specifications, including the electrified streamliner’s features and advanced technologies.