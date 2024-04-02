Hyundai IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup Car Debuts, New Era for EV Racing

Hyundai has unveiled the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car at the official practice round for participating teams in the upcoming Hyundai N Festival motorsports event. This unique electric racing car is based on the award-winning IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric vehicle (EV) and signals the start of a new era in sustainable racing.

The IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car utilizes the same power electronics (PE) system as the production IONIQ 5 N, which boasts a stronger powertrain and higher battery capacity than the IONIQ 5 base model. The IONIQ 5 N is the N brand’s first high-performance EV with powerful acceleration and high-power output of up to 650 PS and high durability for intensive circuit driving. It combines the cutting-edge technology of Hyundai Motor’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), robust battery thermal management system and strong regenerative braking system.

Like the existing Avante (Elantra) N1 class, the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cu15p car is a top-class racing car for professional drivers competing in the N1 class, with enhanced circuit performance using slick tires. The new eN1 class, to be introduced this year, will operate under open regulations so that teams can compete with various tire products without being restricted to a single manufacturer.

The IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car also features a redesigned body kit. It has low and wide-style over-fenders, wider wheel trajectories for improved handling, increased downforce from front lips and rear wings, and improved aerodynamic performance. It is also lighter as unnecessary components were removed to reduce the basic weight of the race car, and forged wheels, FRP hood and polycarbonate windows were applied. Spectators will be able to enjoy the exciting sounds delivered by NGB overboost, virtual shift (N e-Shift), and differentiated and amplified NAS+ (N Active Sound), with each race team being able to develop their own unique sounds.

For enhanced safety measures, the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup car is equipped with essential safety elements, such as roll cages, racing bucket seats and seat belts. Additional safety measures, including fire extinguishers exclusively for electric fires, asphyxiation fire extinguishers and modified charge port location, have been implemented to ensure the highest level of safety in EV racing.