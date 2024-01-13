Hyundai Ioniq 5 Looks Scary as NPX1 Concept with N Performance Parts

Hyundai has pulled the covers off the jaw-dropping 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, showcasing the cutting-edge prototype N Performance Parts.

Hyundai is on a mission to elevate the high-performance electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience, and the introduction of N Performance Parts, which originated in 2019, is a testament to this commitment. Unleashing high-quality tuning parts for enthusiasts has been Hyundai N's forte, extending its expertise from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles like the Elantra N, i30 N, and i20 N to all-electric N models, including the much-anticipated IONIQ 5 N.

The 'NPX1' concept serves as a tantalizing preview of the N-specific enhancements soon to be available through a dedicated catalogue of N Performance Parts. Enthusiasts can expect a plethora of upgrades, including a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads, and lowering springs. Stepping inside the concept model reveals an interior elevated by Alcantara material and racing bucket seats, promising an immersive driving experience.

The excitement doesn't stop there – the prototype N Performance Parts showcased on the NPX1 concept are slated for further development, with plans for production and sales in 2024. Hyundai N's ambitious vision extends beyond the IONIQ 5 N, as it gears up to broaden the availability of N Performance Parts across its entire N model lineup. Brace yourselves for a thrilling ride, as Hyundai N transforms the electric driving landscape with its performance-driven innovations.