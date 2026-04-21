Hyundai Ioniq 3 Debuts as Sleek, Efficient Electric Hatch for Europe

Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Ioniq 3, a compact EV tailored for the European market and built at its İzmit facility in Türkiye. With its aerodynamic “Aero Hatch” design, the Ioniq 3 targets an impressive drag coefficient of 0.263, while offering a claimed WLTP range of up to 496km for the Long Range version. A Standard Range variant delivers up to 344km.

Underpinned by Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture, the Ioniq 3 uses a 400-volt system and supports rapid charging. DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent takes around 29 minutes, while AC charging is supported up to 22 kW. Buyers can choose between 42.2 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, paired with a front-mounted motor producing up to 147 hp.

Inside, the Ioniq 3 follows a “Furnished Space” philosophy, offering a flat-floor layout, a generous 441-litre boot, and an additional underfloor “Megabox” for extra storage. It also introduces Pleos Connect—Hyundai’s new infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS—featuring Digital Key 2, Plug & Charge, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.

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On the safety front, Hyundai SmartSense systems come standard, including Highway Driving Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Surround View Monitor, and Blind-Spot View Monitor.