Hyundai Inaugurates its First Manufacturing Plant in Southeast Asia

Hyundai Motor Company has inaugurated Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, its first factory in Southeast Asia, located in Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang, Indonesia, 40 kilometers east of the capital city of Jakarta.

The inauguration follows Hyundai’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indonesian government to build and operate a local manufacturing plant that will become Hyundai’s manufacturing center for Southeast Asian markets.

The ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, State Secretary Pratikno, Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Park Tae-sung, and Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group Euisun Chung.

Last December, Hyundai completed the construction of the factory with an initial production capacity of 150,000 units. Hyundai plans to invest in the plant amount of around USD 1.55 billion and the production capacity is due to be increased to 250,000 units.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia exemplifies the company’s commitment to sustainable development and vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’ This can be seen in the use of environmentally friendly technologies, such as solar panels that can meet part of the plant’s electrical needs. In addition, Hyundai plans to use environmentally friendly water-based paints in the vehicle painting process.