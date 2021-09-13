Hyundai i20 N Line Accessories by Hyundai Mobis India Launched

The Hyundai i20 N Line already has several features that make it stand out from the regular model of the premium hatchback. However, if you still want to add a personal touch to it, Hyundai Mobis India has got your back. The company has launched a wide range of Hyundai i20 N Line accessories that should be able to provide you with enough options to customise your new car.

Mobis India, a well-entrenched player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts, accessories, and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors in India has showcased a host of stylish and innovative accessories for the new Hyundai i20 N Line. This comes in the wake of the company's continuous efforts to raise the bar in accessorising Hyundai cars that have become an epitome of high-performance and great looks.

At Hyundai Mobis the prime focus is to give a holistic driving experience to the customers. Its products are designed to give a complete makeover to the Hyundai i20 N Line with sporty and aesthetically styled accessories.

The newly introduced Hyundai i20 N Line accessories in carbon finish provide a distinctive sporty appearance to the car. From the headlamp, tail lamp, door-side moulding, bumper corner protector, mudguard, tyre valve cap, and more - the designs are all set to be playful and stylish. In addition, there are a host of floor mats to choose from like standard, designer, dual-layer, and 3D boot mats, etc., that offer comfort inside the car. Other convenience-based accessories such as cup holder, armrest cushion, seat belt cover etc., are designed to fit perfectly to suit any style.

Apart from these separate Hyundai i20 N Line accessories, Hyundai Mobis India has also introduced specially curated accessory packs for interested customers. These are called the Flamboyant Package and Athletic Package and cost INR 13,923 and INR 24,523 respectively.