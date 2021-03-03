Hyundai i20-based Bayon SUV Revealed For European Markets

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Bayon, an entry-level crossover that sits below the Kona and Tucson in the carmaker's lineup in Europe. Based on the new i20, the Hyundai Bayon will go on sale as a replacement for the i20 Active in several markets. The name in pronounced as 'Bye-Onn’ and is inspired by the capital of France’s Basque Country. The Bayon will be Hyundai's entry-level SUV primarily for the European market, more like an European counterpart of the Venue.

Hyundai Bayon - Exterior Design

Although the Bayon shares its underpinnings with the new-gen i20, it gets an unique styling that seems more inspired by the recently facelifted Hyundai Kona. The split LED headlamp setup with thin LED DRLs and arrow shaped headlamps are very similar to those of the Kona. The arrow-shaped styling theme can also be noticed at the back in how the tail lamps have been designed.

References to the i20 are more visible in profile, where the SUV gets gets strong shoulder lines flowing down its sides. The tapering roofline gives it more of a crossover-like look. The Bayon also gets heavy cladding all around and the faux skid plates on the front and rear bumper further enhance its rugged appeal. It also sits much higher than the i20, riding on a set of stylish dual-tone alloy wheels.

Also Read : Hyundai Not Much Affected By Global Shortage Of Semiconductors - Here's Why

Hyundai Bayon - Interior and Features

While the Bayon may have an unique styling on the outside, it is very much identical to the i20 on the inside. In fact, most of it is a direct lift from the i20 including the all-black dashboard, switchgear, steering wheel and even the 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen and the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Other highlights include the Audi-esque faux AC vents that run the entire length of the dashboard.

The Bayon's wheelbase is identical to that of the i20 (2,580mm) and Hyundai say its interior has been designed with utility, space and comfort in mind. The front passengers have 1,072mm of leg room while the rear seats offer 882mm. The 411 litres boot can be extended to 1,205 litres by folding the rear seats flat. In typical Hyundai fashion, it comes plenty well loaded with features such as connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose sound system, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a sunroof.

Hyundai Bayon - Engine and Gearbox options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Bayon is being offered with two engine options globally - there's a 84hp 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that's offered in two states of tune - 100hp or a 120hp. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed iMT, depending on the engine option. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine will also be offered with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Bayon also gets three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport - that alter the engine and steering response.

The Bayon is very unlikely to make it to India, given that Hyundai already has the Venue on sale in our market. Hyundai is, however, readying a new micro-SUV that will be positioned below the Venue in India and will rival the upcoming Tata HBX.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.