Hyundai Group Donates USD 2M to Aid Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts

Hyundai Motor Group is providing donations totalling USD 2 million to be used for the relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Under Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, and Hyundai Mobis are all contributing to the donations, which will be made through the Korean Red Cross and used for local relief activities and damage recovery.

In addition to the donation, Hyundai Motor's local subsidiary, Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., the Group’s automaking affiliate in Turkey, had earlier extended emergency support, providing EUR 500,000 worth of casualty relief equipment, including cutters and grinders, and daily necessities such as food, sanitary goods and cold weather supplies.