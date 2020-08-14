Hyundai Announces Freedom Drive, Offers Available on Sanitisation Packages

Hyundai Motors India has announced a nationwide Freedom Drive across all its dealerships in the country. Customers can avail special offers on Labour, car sanitization & underbody coating for their Hyundai cars from 14th – 21st August 2020. A few additional offers with the drive include a free 50-point check, complete interior sanitization packages starting from INR 599, up to 20% discount on labour charges and 15 per cent discount on underbody coating.

The company recently collaborated with reputed partners including Hyundai MOBIS, Shell and JK Tyre, Revv, Zoomcar, Avis, Savaari and DriveU to bolster its customer’s needs under ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’.

The company has been putting out an impressive performance in the highly competitive mid-SUV segment in India. The Creta ranked fourth in the top-10 best-selling cars of the country in July. A few days back, it also crossed the 5-lakh sales mark after being launched just in March. Not only this, Hyundai has also introduced India's first Mobility Membership Programme.

While Hyundai Creta has managed to regain the top spot in sales numbers recently, the Kia Seltos after its debut in the Indian market, outsold the previous-gen Creta. This was a clear indication that Hyundai had to switch things up. Hence, the new-gen Creta that came with a radical change in terms of design, features to the brim and an impressive palette of powertrains.

The car is powered by 1.5-litre MPi petrol that is available with a 6-speed MT and IVT, a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol mated to a 7-speed DCT and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, the car’s strength lies in the number of variants it comes in. The company’s post-sales service has also been an important contributing factor to the vehicle's success and while rivals continue to threaten Creta with offerings that have an impressive resume, the Hyundai vehicle possibly benefits most from being a proven badge in the industry.