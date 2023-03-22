Hyundai Develops Automatic Charging Robot for Electric Vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has developed an automatic charging robot (ACR) for electric vehicles (EV), and released a video showing its capabilities.

The ACR for EVs is a one-arm robot capable of plugging a cable into an EV’s charging port and removing it again once charging is complete. The new video of the real robot in action follows up on a CGI version released by the Group in July last year.

The new video begins with a scene in which the Hyundai IONIQ 6 parks autonomously in an EV-charging bay. Once the vehicle is stationary, the ACR communicates with the vehicle to open the charging port, calculating the exact location and angle through a camera mounted inside.

The robot then picks up the charger and fastens it to the vehicle’s charging port, thus starting the charging session. Once charging is complete, the robot removes the charger, returns it to its rightful place, and closes the cover of the vehicle’s charging port.

The newly unveiled ACR will be on display at Hyundai Motor’s exhibition booth during the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, held at KINTEX in Ilsan-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, from March 31 to April 9.