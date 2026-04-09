Hyundai Diverts Ships as Closed Strait of Hormuz Disrupts Trade

Hyundai has begun rerouting its shipments around the Cape of Good Hope to bypass disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that is adding 10–15 days to transit times between South Korea and Europe.

The longer route is a significant shift, especially since Europe relies heavily on Korean-built vehicles—accounting for over 80% of combined Hyundai and Kia sales in 2025. To reduce dependency, the automaker is now evaluating sourcing more components locally in Europe, a move that could also align with stricter regional localisation norms expected in the future.

For now, Hyundai is managing the impact using built-up inventory buffers, a strategy shaped by lessons from the COVID-19-era supply chain disruptions. Unlike earlier years, supply decisions are now being reviewed on a weekly basis instead of annually.

Interestingly, despite potential fuel price spikes, Hyundai is not accelerating its EV push. In fact, its upcoming U.S. facility in Georgia—initially planned as a dedicated EV plant for models like the Ioniq 5—will also produce hybrids and range-extended vehicles from 2027.

The broader concern lies in raw material supply. South Korea remains heavily dependent on the Gulf region for key inputs like naphtha (used in plastics), helium for semiconductors, and aluminium—all of which are now under pressure due to ongoing disruptions.

If the situation persists, it could ripple across the global automotive industry, forcing manufacturers to rethink supply chains, localisation, and long-term production strategies.

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