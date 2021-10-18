Hyundai Creates Apparels with Discarded Vehicle Materials

Hyundai Motor Company has launched the third annual iteration of “Re:Style,” an upcycling fashion project that uses materials discarded during the automobile manufacturing process and illuminates the company’s sustainable enterprise beyond the automotive industry.

The Re:Style 2021 is launched in Seoul and Paris by partnering with fashion select shops L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop. The unique collaboration involving the three companies highlights Hyundai Motor’s ever-growing commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing, creative outside collaboration and engagement with environmentally-conscious consumers. In particular, Hyundai Motor’s partnerships with L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop reflect the two fashion companies’ shared commitment to eco-friendly production and the offering of easily accessible and wearable fashion items.

At both the online and offline shops of L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop, twelve fashion items comprising track jackets, sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, short pants and long pants are on sale in limited quantities. The offline shops run for two weeks from October 14 through 28, while the online shops run for four weeks through November 10.

For this year’s Re:Style, leftover materials from car manufacturing, such as airbags and seatbelts, have been used. In addition, eco-friendly materials incorporated into the Hyundai IONIQ 5, such as Bio PET and recycled fibres, were also used, enhancing wearability and demonstrating the potential for utilizing biomaterials in fashion and beyond.

The proceeds from the sales of these items will go to various sustainable projects by Hyundai Motor, with L’Eclaireur and BoontheShop joining the cause on the basis of their shared commitment.