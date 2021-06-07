Hyundai Aura Silently Updated With New Exterior and Interior Features

Quite sometime ago, images of an updated Hyundai Aura - the most prominent update being a new rear spoiler - were seen floating around on the internet. Hyundai have now silently updated the 2021 Aura sub-compact sedan with a feature rejig along with a price hike of INR 4,000 for all variants apart from the base E variant. Prices for the Hyundai Aura currently start from INR 5.97 lakh and go up to INR 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura is available in five variants - E, S, SX, SX(+) and SX(O).

2021 Hyundai Aura - What are the updates?

Starting with the exterior, all trims, expect for the base E trim, of the Aura now additionally come with a rear boot-lid spoiler, and it goes a long way to up the look of the sub-compact sedan. Moving on, the second-to-base S manual trim has been updated with a new set of 15-inch steel wheels. Meanwhile, the S AMT variant now comes with 15-inch wheels with machine-finished wheel covers. Conversely, the spare wheel on the base E trim has been downsized from 14 to 13 inches.

On the inside, a cooled glove box has now been made standard across the variant lineup. The base E and S variants come equipped with a 2-din audio system. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now standard fitment 0n the SX, SX+ and SX(O) variants. Features such as automatic climate control and wireless charging are reserved for the top two trims only.

In its top-spec SX(O) trim, the Hyundai Aura comes fully loaded with features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 5.3-inch MID, automatic air conditioning with rear AC vents, and wireless charging. Safety pack on the Aura include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors as standard.

2021 Hyundai Aura - Engine Options

The Hyundai Aura boasts of the widest range of powertrain options to choose from in the sub-compact sedan segment. The Aura has as many as four engine options under its hood - a 75PS/190Nm 1.2-litre diesel, a 83PS/114Nm 1.2-litre petrol, and a 100PS/172Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. All engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 5-speed AMT gearbox is also available with the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. The Hyundai Aura rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire.

