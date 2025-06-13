Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V e:FCEV Set to Conquer Pikes Peak

Honda is making history at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with the CR-V e:FCEV, the first-ever hydrogen-powered vehicle to take on the iconic “Race to the Clouds.” Driven by Dai Yoshihara—Formula Drift champ and class winner at Pikes Peak—the CR-V e:FCEV will tackle the 12.42-mile, 156-turn course on June 22 in the Exhibition Class.

Built on the 2025 production model, the CR-V e:FCEV runs a zero-emissions setup featuring a second-gen Honda fuel cell system, plug-in hybrid capability, and a 17.7 kWh battery. Minor race tweaks include a lowered suspension, racing pads, lightweight wheels, and a roll cage—leaving the hydrogen powertrain untouched.

The vehicle is hand-assembled in Ohio at Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center and is the only hydrogen FCEV made in the U.S. It offers 270 miles of range, 29 miles of EV-only driving, and fast hydrogen refueling.

Hydrogen fueling at Pikes Peak will be handled by Zero Emission Industries’ portable FTcase solution. This marks another chapter in Honda’s clean-energy legacy at Pikes Peak, which began with electric entries in 1994 and includes multiple EV-class wins and record runs.

As Honda continues pushing toward carbon neutrality by 2050, the CR-V e:FCEV’s Pikes Peak debut proves hydrogen tech can be both thrilling and future-forward.