How Can You Gauge the Success of Lamborghini Revuelto

Just a few months after the official launch of the Lamborghini Revuelto, the first V12 plug-in hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) supercar from the House of Sant’Agata, significant milestones have already been achieved. As of now, orders cover more than two years of production.

The Revuelto, now in full production, is already establishing its success: an automobile that will transform not only Automobili Lamborghini but the entire super sports car market.

The Revuelto marks Lamborghini’s entry into the second phase of its ambitious Direzione Cor Tauri project, involving a total investment of €1.9 billion – the largest ever in the company’s history. It leads to the hybridization of the entire model range by 2024, and in 2028 the debut of the first full-electric model, already identified by the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese as a 2+2 grand tourer.

Revuelto is not an innovation solely in terms of performance, technical features and company strategies, it has also brought a real revolution in terms of production processes: Manifattura Lamborghini Next Level perfectly expresses the paradigm shift.

Ranieri Niccoli, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “To manufacture the Revuelto, we understood we had to go above and beyond. It’s a highly customizable hybrid car, yet it’s built using traditional handcrafted skills. We raised the bar to produce it, creating what we call Manifattura Lamborghini Next Level: a production system with people always at its core but which we adapted to deliver a much more complex product and to integrate processes we haven’t used before. With the introduction of the Revuelto, we expanded the area occupied by the company facilities by 172,000 square meters, investing €150 million in the local area here in Sant’Agata Bolognese.”