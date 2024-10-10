Hot Wheels and F1 Launches Die-Cast F1 Car Scale Model

Hot Wheels has joined hands with Formula 1 to launch a special edition 1:64 scale die-cast F1 car. Priced at $25, this limited-edition model comes equipped with three sets of interchangeable Pirelli slick tires, featuring Real Rider wheels for added realism.

The design includes a sleek metal chassis and Hot Wheels’ signature F1 racing livery. The number 68 on the car's nose pays homage to Hot Wheels’ debut in 1968. The collectible is housed in a special 'Kar Keepers' clamshell case, perfect for display.

Formula 1's Chief Commercial Officer, Emily Prazer, remarked on the unique appeal of having F1 cars "in the palm of your hand." The collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting multi-year partnership, with the potential for more unique models in the future, possibly including team-specific designs.

