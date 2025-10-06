Honda to Invest 1.6 Billion Reais in Expanding Motorcycle Production in Brazil

Honda has announced a major investment in its Manaus motorcycle plant in Brazil, committing 1.6 billion reais between 2026 and 2029 to expand production and meet the growing two-wheeler demand in the country.

The plant, operated by Moto Honda da Amazônia Ltda. (HDA), has been the backbone of Honda’s motorcycle operations in South America since 1976. It currently produces 19 models ranging from 110cc to 1100cc, with an annual capacity of 1.4 million units, and exports to 17 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and Australia. To date, the facility has produced over 31 million units.

Also read: Honda Hits 500 Million Global Motorcycle Production Milestone

Driven by the booming demand for both personal mobility and delivery services, Brazil’s motorcycle market has seen remarkable growth in recent years. To support this surge, Honda’s new investment will focus on modernizing the production line, introducing new equipment, and optimizing factory logistics.

The upgrade will increase annual capacity to 1.6 million units by 2026 and create around 350 new jobs, strengthening Honda’s manufacturing footprint in the region.

With this move, Honda reaffirms its long-term commitment to Brazil — blending innovation, flexibility, and sustainable growth to stay ahead in one of the world’s fastest-growing motorcycle markets.