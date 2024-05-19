Honda to Debut Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at ACT Expo 2024

Honda will debut a Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on May 20, showcasing the start of a new demonstration project aimed at the future production of fuel cell-powered products for the North American market. Honda is seeking new business collaborations as the company expands its hydrogen business to achieve its global goal of zero environmental impact, including carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050.

The operational Honda Class 8 truck concept is powered by three new Honda fuel cell (FC) systems, now in mass production at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC (FCSM), a joint venture production facility with General Motors (GM) in Brownstown, Michigan. The new FC system is key to the Honda hydrogen business strategy. Co-developed by Honda and GM over the last decade, the Honda FC system advances performance and doubles durability while reducing cost by two-thirds compared to the previous generation system.

Honda has identified four core domains for the initial utilization of its new fuel cell system: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

In addition to the Honda display at ACT Expo, Harty will provide the keynote presentation at the expo’s Ultra Clean Heavy-Vehicle Vehicle Summit on May 22 to provide further details about Honda hydrogen plans.