Solaris in the Booming Hydrogen Bus Market

Solaris is a highly experienced partner when it comes to the deployment of hydrogen technology in the public transport field. 40 customers from 10 European countries have already signed contracts with the manufacturer and placed orders for over 700 vehicles.

The Urbino hydrogen bus has been winning over more and more clients, starting with the decision to develop a prototype of a 12-metre bus, powered solely by a hydrogen fuel cell, to the launch of this bus model in 2019, followed by the launch of an articulated, 18-metre version.

Passengers, drivers and carriers in European towns and cities, all appreciate the benefits of travelling in these state-of-the-art vehicles. Today, Solaris is a leader in deploying hydrogen technology in public transport and an experienced partner for 40 operators.

So far, the manufacturer has delivered nearly 200 hydrogen-powered vehicles. What is more, Solaris is now working on the completion of orders for at least another 500 hydrogen vehicles, and hydrogen buses account for an increasingly significant share in the production mix of the manufacturer.

Over the last few months, Solaris has landed several particularly prestigious orders. In September 2023, the company signed the biggest ever one-off contract in Europe for the delivery of hydrogen buses. The municipal public transport operator TPER, in the city of Bologna, purchased as many as 130 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. In addition, the carrier will also have the possibility to extend the order by another 140 vehicles.

Another Italian public transport operator, Azienda Veneziana della Mobilita, has ordered an impressive number of 90 Urbino hydrogen vehicles, including 75 12-metre and 15 articulated units. These zero-emission hydrogen buses will be put into operation both on the mainland and on the islands of the Venetian Lagoon. This contract also stipulates an option to extend the order by an additional 23 vehicles.

An equally considerable order has been secured by the bus maker in the German market. The German carrier RVK Köln has yet again opted for Solaris hydrogen buses, for a third time to be precise. Its impressive fleet of 35 Solaris hydrogen buses will be joined by 18 articulated vehicles that boast hydrogen fuel cell technology. The Urbino 18 hydrogen model, selected by RVK, will feature cutting-edge driver assistance systems.

Recognising the ongoing development of the hydrogen vehicle market, and thus seeing a growing number of orders for buses powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, Solaris has been strengthening this particular area of its business activity. One of Solaris’s latest hydrogen-related projects is the construction of its Hydrogen Hall, which will constitute a part of the manufacturing line dedicated solely to hydrogen drivelines.