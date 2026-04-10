Honda Super-ONE EV Pre-Orders Open in Japan

Honda Motor is set to open pre-orders for its new Super-ONE in Japan on 16 April 2026, ahead of its market launch scheduled for late May.

Positioned in the A-segment, the Super-ONE stands out as a lightweight EV, tipping the scales at just 1,090 kg while offering a claimed range of 274 km (WLTP). It’s built on a modified version of Honda’s N Series platform, featuring a wider stance and a slim underfloor battery that helps lower the centre of gravity.

What adds a twist is Honda’s focus on driving feel. The Super-ONE gets a dedicated BOOST Mode, pushing output from 47 kW to 70 kW. It also features a simulated seven-speed transmission and Active Sound Control, recreating the sensation of gear shifts and engine sound—something enthusiasts will find intriguing in an otherwise silent EV.

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On the features front, the compact EV comes equipped with an eight-speaker Bose premium audio system as standard, marking a first for Honda in this segment in Japan. Buyers can choose from five exterior colours, including a standout Boost Violet Pearl finish.

The Super-ONE will be showcased at the Automobile Council 2026 before pre-orders begin at Honda dealerships nationwide.