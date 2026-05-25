Hyundai Expands Bluelink Store to More Models in the US

Hyundai Motor America is scaling up its software game, expanding its over-the-air (OTA) digital features marketplace to more vehicles. The Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Hyundai Ioniq 5 now join the platform, taking the total to six models alongside the Hyundai Palisade and Hyundai Ioniq 9.

Through the Bluelink Store, customers can browse, purchase and activate software-driven features directly via the app or website. Updates are delivered over the air and installed without a dealership visit, making the process seamless. Hyundai also confirms that once purchased, these features remain with the car for life—even transferring to the next owner.

To mark the expansion, Hyundai has introduced a special FIFA World Cup 2026 display theme, available free for US customers until October 19, 2026. It features tournament branding along with visuals of Boston Dynamics’ Atlas and Spot robots. Other themes on offer include Nature, a retro-inspired Hyundai Pony tribute, and a Peanuts theme with Snoopy.

These digital themes require Hyundai’s connected infotainment system and an active Bluelink subscription. With more features in the pipeline, Hyundai’s growing OTA ecosystem highlights its push towards software-defined vehicles, where functionality can evolve long after the car leaves the showroom.