NISMO Performance Centres Confirmed for Australia

Nissan Motor Company is stepping up its performance game Down Under, confirming a major expansion of the NISMO brand in Australia. The move brings factory-backed expertise, heritage support and genuine performance parts closer to one of the world’s most passionate GT-R fanbases.

The headline development is the introduction of dedicated NISMO Performance Centres, making Australia among the first markets outside Japan to tap directly into the knowledge base of the legendary NISMO Omori Factory. These centres will offer access to authentic NISMO upgrades, restoration programs and specialised services, all backed by factory-trained NISMO Meisters.

The first facility is slated to open in the second half of 2026 at Nissan Ferntree Gully in Victoria, with more locations expected to follow. Customers can expect a direct link to Japan’s performance hub, ensuring the same level of precision and craftsmanship associated with NISMO globally.

This announcement also aligns with the visit of Yutaka Sanada, global head of NISMO, to Sydney ahead of the GT-R Festival. His presence underlines Australia’s growing importance as a key market for Nissan’s performance and heritage programs.

With stronger factory support and deeper enthusiast engagement, NISMO’s expansion signals exciting times ahead for GT-R owners and performance purists in Australia.