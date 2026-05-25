Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel Car To Be Unveiled On June 5

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to showcase its first flex-fuel vehicle in India on World Environment Day, signaling a fresh push towards alternative fuels. The announcement was made by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during a recent event in Nagpur.

This move doesn’t come out of the blue. Maruti has been quietly developing flex-fuel technology, and previously pulled the wraps off an E100-ready version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx at the Japan Mobility Show. That prototype hinted at the brand’s readiness to adapt to ethanol-based fuels as India explores cleaner mobility solutions.

At the same time, the government is accelerating efforts to support flex-fuel adoption. Plans are underway to establish around 5,000 E100 fuel stations across the country within the next two years, a move aimed at reducing dependence on crude oil imports.

The upcoming unveiling could mark a significant step in making ethanol-powered vehicles more mainstream in India. If executed well, it won’t just expand Maruti’s portfolio, but also align closely with the country’s broader push for energy independence and lower emissions.