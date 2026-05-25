Range Rover Electric Set for 2026 Preview Ahead of Launch

Jaguar Land Rover is gearing up to showcase the all-new Range Rover Electric, marking the first fully electric model to carry the iconic Range Rover badge. The EV will be previewed at exclusive, invitation-only events through summer 2026, before order books officially open later in the year.

The pre-production SUV has already made its first public appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, with additional showings lined up in Sardinia and at Wimbledon. These curated events will offer select customers an early look—and feel—of the brand’s most anticipated EV yet.

In terms of design, the Range Rover Electric sticks closely to the brand’s signature silhouette. Subtle cues like a flush grille and unique wheel centre caps are the only giveaways of its all-electric underpinnings, keeping the classic Range Rover identity intact.

JLR is keeping technical details under wraps for now, with no confirmation yet on battery specs, range, pricing or drivetrain configuration. What’s clear, however, is that the EV will sit alongside existing petrol, diesel and hybrid models, rather than spinning off into a separate sub-brand.

Backed by Tata Motors and built in the UK, the Range Rover Electric represents a major milestone for the brand. As electrification gathers pace, this model is set to redefine what a luxury electric SUV from Range Rover should feel like—without losing its core DNA.