All-New Honda BR-V Previewed by N7X Concept

Honda recently took the wraps off the all-new N7X concept. This new three-row concept from Honda was unveiled in Indonesia and is touted to be a replacement of the Honda BR-V, which got discontinued in India in the transition to BS6 norms. Although Honda is calling it a concept, it looks pretty much production ready and as such, very different from the first-generation BR-V. That, however, is not a surprise given that the first-generation Honda BR-V was introduced in 2016 and is one of the oldest models in the carmaker's global lineup.

As compared to the BR-V, the Honda N7X looks a lot larger in every possible way. Although Honda hasn't revealed the dimensions of the concept, it will certainly be longer and possibly wider the the BR-V. It is also expected to have a longer wheelbase. In terms of design, the N7X concept looks like a proper crossover or even an SUV than a MPV. In fact, a lot of styling and design elements on this concept has similarities with the new Civic, Accord, and even the City.

Up front, the N7X features slim, rectangular headlamps that are flanked by L-shaped LED DRLs. The grille is rather large, extending down to the bumper. The bumper features a wide central air dam and corner air intakes which are flanked by more LED DRL elements. The N7X looks like a completely new model from the front. However, where it does bear some resemblance with the BR-V is at its rear quarter. It retains a similar greenhouse as the current BR-V, including the upward kink at the rear quarter window.

Even the tail lamps at the rear have a resemblance with the BR-V, although they are not connected anymore. In fact, the rear looks quite sedate. In profile, the N7X features a single, strong character line down the side instead of multiple fussy ones like the BR-V. The gloss black fender moldings and and black trim on the front and rear bumpers add an element of ruggedness. Honda has, however, not revealed any images of the interior. What we do know is that it will be seven-seater as it has been revealed in Indonesia, where 7-seaters are the norm, not an exception.

Honda also hasn't revealed any details about what could be under the hood of the N7X. Incidentally, the N7X is based on the latest-gen City and is likely to share its engine options. It is thus expected to come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to either a manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. We expect Honda to unveil the production version of this model in the coming months, when it will replace the BR-V in Indonesia. As far as India is concerned, Honda is unlikely to bring this model to India, although it could fit really well in our market.

