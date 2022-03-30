Honda Inaugurates its 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre in Karnataka

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) inaugurated Karnataka’s 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre at Bengaluru in collaboration with Government Model Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bengaluru. The new centre is operational now and empowers local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in the city.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted in the august presence of Mr. Yogeshwara S.(Director, Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Government of Karnataka), Mr. Vaijagond (Joint Director, Bangalore Divisional Office, Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Government of Karnataka), Mr. Halappa Shetty (Deputy Director and Principal, Government Model ITI, Bengaluru), Mr. M. S.Srivathsa (Deputy General Manager, Regional Office South Customer Service, HMSI), Mr. Vivek Taluja (Deputy General Manager, Regional Office South, HMSI) along with other dignitaries from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at Bengaluru (Hosur Main Road, Hombegowda Nagar) has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure and the latest tools & technology to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair. On completion of the training program, HMSI will also support with recruitment opportunities for successful candidates at HMSI dealerships.