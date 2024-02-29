Honda Elevate Now Available at CSD Stores

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) strengthened its commitment towards the members of the Indian Armed Forces by offering the Honda Elevate in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country.

Adding Honda Elevate’s availability in CSD stores alongside Honda City and Amaze emphasizes the company's dedication to serving the armed forces community with premium automotive solutions.

Designed with the concept of 'Urban Freestyler', the Honda Elevate boasts a bold and masculine design and is equipped with a powerful 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine paired with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic transmissions.

The Elevate offers roomy interiors, featuring a top-class wheelbase, ample headroom, knee room, legroom, and a class-leading cargo area. Its spacious interiors and advanced safety features, including ADAS technology of Honda SENSING, ensure both comfortable and stress-free safe drive.

Through the extensive network of CSD outlets, armed personnel can now easily experience the superior performance and functionality of the Honda Elevate.