Honda Elevate Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 1 lakh cumulative sales of the Honda Elevate. Since its launch in September 2023, the car has gained strong traction in both domestic and international markets. Manufactured exclusively at HCIL’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, the Elevate has recorded 53,326 units sold in India and 47,653 units exported to countries like Japan, South Africa, Nepal, and Bhutan as of January 2025.

The Elevate has quickly established itself as a key player in the market, securing over 20 prestigious industry awards, including Car of the Year and SUV of the Year. It also holds the distinction of being Honda's first Made-in-India model exported to Japan, contributing significantly to the brand’s global footprint. Since the start of exports in 2023, Honda’s overseas sales have surged by 65% in FY 2023-24 and over 92% in the ongoing fiscal year.

Built on the "Urban Freestyler" concept, the Elevate is designed for adventure enthusiasts with its bold aesthetics, versatile functionality, and fun-to-drive nature. It also boasts advanced safety features, including Honda SENSING ADAS. To enhance its appeal, Honda introduced Apex and Black Editions, both of which have been well received. Additionally, the SUV is E20 fuel-compliant, reinforcing Honda’s commitment to sustainable mobility.