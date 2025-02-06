Honda Cars India Achieves Full E20 Compliance for a Greener Future

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced that its entire product lineup is now E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) compliant. The certification applies to the Honda Elevate, City e:HEV, City, and Amaze, including the second-generation Amaze, which received its certification in January 2025.

Speaking on the latest achievement, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "At Honda Cars India, we are committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and all our cars have been E20 material compatible since Jan 2009 enabling our customers to seamlessly adopt the greener E20 fuel without any modifications. The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India’s goal to implement greener fuels. As India moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, HCIL will continue to remain at the forefront.”

Honda has been committed to ethanol fuel since 2009, ensuring that all its cars manufactured in India since January 1, 2009, are E20 material-compatible. This allows Honda owners to use E20 fuel without any durability concerns or part modifications.

With India mandating E20 compliance for all petrol and hybrid vehicles from April 2025, Honda is ahead of the curve in driving sustainable mobility forward.