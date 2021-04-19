More Than 77,000 Honda City, Amaze, WR-V & Others to Get New Fuel Pumps

Honda Cars India have issued a preventive recall for nearly 78,000 cars in India in order to change a faulty fuel pump. The Japanese carmaker has launched a service campaign to replace fuel pumps in 77,954 Honda cars - spanning across several models - that were manufactured between January 2019 and September 2020 in India. As per the carmaker, the fuel pumps installed in these cars may contain defective impellers, which could eventually result in the engine stopping or not starting at all.

The recall will be carried out in a phased manner and has already started from April 17, 2021. The carmaker has released a detailed list of all the models that have been affected, including their production period and the number of units of each model that have been fitted with the faulty fuel pump. Barring the fifth-gen Honda City, the recall has affected every other Honda car in India. The vehicle most affected by this recall is the Honda Amaze with as many as 36,086 units fitted with the faulty fuel pump.

Model Production Year No of Units affected Amaze Jan - Aug 2019 36,086 Last-Gen City Jan - Sept 2019 20,248 WR-V Jan - Aug 2019 7,871 Jazz Jan - Aug 2019 6,235 Civic Jan - Sept 2019 5,170 BR-V Jan - Oct 2019 1,737 CRV Jan 2019 - Sept 2020 607 Total 77,954

Also Read : No More Spy Pics; Here's The First Official Image Of 11th-Gen Honda Civic

The recall also includes 20,248 units of the fourth-gen Honda City, 7,871 units of the WR-V, 6,235 units of the Jazz hatchback, 5,170 units of the Civic sedan, and 1,737 units of the BR-V. All these vehicles were manufactured between January and October 2019. Additionally, the recall also covers 607 units of the Honda CR-V that were manufactured between January 2019 and September 2020. It must be noted that the Honda CR-V, Civic and BR-V have been discontinued in India.

Vehicles manufactured before or after the above-mentioned time period do not have the suspected fuel pump issue. This recall could actually be a part of a global recall that Honda initiated in March 2021. Earlier last month, Honda had said that they will recall about 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to engine problems. Given the current situation with the pandemic in the country, Honda dealers are operating with limited staff. Customers are advised to visit dealerships with prior appointment to adhere to pandemic protocols.

Honda's authorized dealer partners will be contacting the owners of the affected vehicles individually. The replacement of the part will be carried out free of cost to the customer. Additionally, owners can also check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by entering the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company's website.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.