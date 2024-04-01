Honda City and Elevate to Come With 6 Airbags as Standard

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced upgraded safety features in its line-up comprising of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze. These enhancements align with the company’s global vision of ensuring zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda automobiles globally by 2050.

The popular models, Honda Elevate & Honda City will now come equipped with six airbags, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts and Seatbelt reminder for all 5 seats as standard offering across all grades.

These models will also come with several feature additions which will enhance customer experience. The City e: HEV, already equipped with six airbags, will now also feature seatbelt reminders for all five occupants. Honda Amaze will feature enhanced safety with seatbelt reminders for all 5 occupants.

Speaking on the enhanced safety package, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said: