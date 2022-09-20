Honda Cars India to Organise Nationwide Service Camp

Honda Cars India has announced that it is going to organise a nationwide service camp for its customers. The camp will take place at the brand's authorised dealerships in 239 cities.

The service camp is a part of Honda Cars India's customer-centric initiatives to provide an enhanced ownership experience. It is scheduled to take place from 21 Sept to 30 Sept 2022.

Honda customers can avail attractive offers on Value Added Services such as Exterior, Interior enrichment, Anti-rust Treatment and many more. During periodic maintenance service, vehicle will be thoroughly inspected, consisting of a battery check-up, electrical system inspection, suspension inspection and other crucial components. HCIL technicians will also provide the best advice about the vehicle's health (diagnosis).

During the service camp, customers can take advantage of the fixed-price Periodic Maintenance service. Attractive offers are also available on customer-paid BP jobs and General Repair jobs.

Talking about the initiative, Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda Cars India is committed to offer the best of Honda services to all its customers. The nationwide mega service camp is a reaffirmation of our commitment. We want our customers to make the most of this initiative, get expert care for their cars and experience the joy of owning a Honda Car.”