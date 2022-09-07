Honda Amaze Surpasses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone in India

Honda Amaze has crossed the 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in India, the company has announced. The family sedan was introduced in the country in 2013 and is currently in its 2nd generation.

Honda Amaze holds a strong position in India’s entry sedan segment and enjoys a preferred brand status among personal buyers. It is presently the largest selling model for HCIL accounting for more than 40% of company sales. Being an India-centric product, the Made in India Amaze from Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan is sold in both domestic and export markets in different countries.

Developed and Designed as “One Class Above Sedan” with its bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features and safety technologies, the Honda Amaze has created a strong customer base of young and aspirational buyers.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve the 5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and our partners for their continuous support. Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs, but also exceeds their expectations.” He further added, “It’s our endeavor to offer the latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is a reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”