Honda 2Wheelers Will Launch New Low-End Commuter Motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has shared its future roadmap for India. The company has mutliple big plans for the Indian market that include launching a new low-end commuter motorcycle.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its progress toward Business Transformation for Future and Alternative Mobility. Parallelly, the company aims to further strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory for ‘Making in India for the world’.

Besides expanding its exports footprint, HMSI is aggressively pursuing the development of fuel-efficient products. As part of this, the company plans a phase-wise implementation & integration of flex-fuel technology in its product portfolio.

Entry-level motorcycle category continues to have a significant share in total 2Wheelers sales in India. Leveraging this opportunity to serve the masses, HMSI will introduce a new low-end motorcycle in the commuter segment. The new offering will bring a safer & reliable daily commute for its customers.

Developing Engines of Growth for the World

Delivering smiles across 40 nations including Europe & Japan, HMSI’s products are cherished globally. Thus, expanding footprint into developed markets, HMSI aims to spearhead exports expansion by offering world-class products with its superior production technologies.

Flex Fuel Technology & Electric Mobility

With more than a decade’s expertise in Flex fuel technology globally & over 7 million satisfied customers in Brazilmarket, HMSI is equipped to make a seamless Flex fuel transition for two-wheeler market in India.

HMSI also plansmultiple EV model introduction in the coming years while leveraging support from Honda’s other subsidiaries in the country. At present, the company is in its feasibility-study stage for readying its EV model line-up and developing the overall eco-system in India.