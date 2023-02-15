Highlighting Feature of EQS & EQE Now in C-Class & S-Class Too

One of the highlighting features of the Mercedes EQS and EQE is now made available for the C-Class and S-Class models too. Customers can enjoy this fabulous feature after getting an OTA update.

With intelligent software, the display and operation concept of the MBUX infotainment system adapts completely to its user. Owners of a Mercedes‑Benz C‑Class and S‑Class can now use the over-the-air update (OTA) to install the particularly comfortable Zero Layer. As soon as the update is ready for installation, the customer will be notified via the MBUX infotainment system and via the Mercedes me app.

This clear user interface with large map view and individual selection tiles can be intuitively operated, without having to scroll through sub-menus. The system gets to know the driver and remembers the typical settings or routes. At the appropriate moment, it suggests personalised infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions – precisely tailored to the respective driving situation.

An example: a driver calls his family on the way home from work every evening. The vehicle learns this habit and, in the future, will suggest the telephone call at this time directly in a selection tile on the top menu. The driver can, of course, reject this suggestion if necessary with the “Do not suggest now” function, or permanently delete it with “Do not suggest again”. The vehicle also remembers these wishes.

Next to radio/media and telephony, navigation is the most important functionality for users and is therefore always at the centre of the screen unit after this update. More than 20 additional functions are automatically offered with the help of artificial intelligence if they are relevant for the customer: from ENERGIZING COMFORT programmes such as a relaxing massage on long-distance journeys to status queries from connected smart home devices to suggestions for when a phone call is due.