Here's How Maruti Suzuki is Planning to Boost Exports

Maruti Suzuki signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited for the export of passenger vehicles to global markets. Kamarajar Port will be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions by the Company.

The agreement is for a period of 5 years, starting December 2022. To facilitate automobile exports, a car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed and commissioned by Kamarajar Port Limited for handling automobile units.

As a part of the partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara is manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The vehicles to be exported will be sent to the pre-delivery inspection (PDI) center at the Kamarajar Port, and subsequently shipped.

Named as the 12th Major Port of India, Kamarajar Port has a capacity to park 14,000 cars. The vehicles are checked and cleaned thoroughly before being loaded for shipment.

Maruti Suzuki initiated exports in 1986, and registered its highest-ever exports in FY 2021-22, dispatching over 2.38 lakh units to over 100 countries. The Company will continue to export from the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port.